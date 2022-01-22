Benches return to Leeds shopping centre after angry protests
- Published
Protesters left angry after communal benches were removed from a Leeds shopping centre are celebrating after about half were returned.
Campaigners staged regular sit-ins after 22 benches were removed from Bramley Shopping Centre by its owners.
Every Saturday members of the A Place to Sit group took their own seats to the centre to raise the issue.
Thirteen benches were returned after Leeds City Council complained to owners London and Cambridge Properties.
The shopping centre benches were removed last year amid changes to the centre.
A protest group spokesman said: "We are really pleased. This is the right decision and we're delighted the owners have reconsidered their approach.
"Residents will be pleased that people can visit their local shops again, socialise in their town centre, and work with the new owners on a more positive footing."
The campaign won the backing of local MP Rachel Reeves and councillors and also took a petition with more than 1,000 signatures to a meeting in November.
The latest move will see eight benches re-positioned to their previous locations and five further benches installed to comply with planning conditions at the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Kevin Ritchie said: "Residents just want somewhere to sit, chat to other shoppers, put down their bags for a moment or perhaps eat a sandwich purchased from one of the shops."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.