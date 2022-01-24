Samuel L Jackson films Secret Invasion series in Leeds
Actor Samuel L Jackson and other stars have been spotted filming on the streets of Leeds.
The Pulp Fiction and Snakes On A Plane star is appearing in a Marvel superheroes series for Disney.
He was joined by Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders for the city-centre shoot.
Jackson is reprising his role as super-spy Nick Fury for the six-part Secret Invasion series.
The city appears to be doubling for Russia, with shops and street signs transformed with Cyrillic script alongside Russian taxis and other vehicles.
Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn also star in the series, which is expected to be broadcast later this year.
Filming on the series started last September last year and the cast and crew are expected to be filming in the region for a week.
On Saturday Jackson was spotted leaving an Italian restaurant in Huddersfield and posed for selfies with fans.
On my way home today, I dropped by the Halifax Piece Hall, which has been redecorated as a Russian square for filming the new marvel TV show, Secret Invasion. The banners read “National Unity Day" pic.twitter.com/6EAETVRmLN— orbific (@orbific) January 23, 2022
Pictures posted on social media also showed Halifax's Piece Hall being transformed into a Russian funfair as part of the production.
Secret Invasion is the latest big-name production to film sequences in Yorkshire.
Last April, Tom Cruise touched down in Levisham, near Pickering, to record scenes for a Mission: Impossible film on a local heritage railway.
Two months later, Harrison Ford and an Indiana Jones crew descended on Grosmont, where they used the same stretch of track for a shoot.
