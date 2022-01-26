Ray Illingworth: Funeral held for Yorkshire and England cricket legend
- Published
The funeral of cricket legend Ray Illingworth has been held in his home town of Farsley, near Leeds.
The former Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England player died on Christmas Day aged 89.
An all-rounder, Illingworth won seven titles at Headingley in the 1960s and captained the national side in an Ashes victory over Australia in 1971.
Mourners at St John's Church included past and present Yorkshire players as well as umpire Dickie Bird.
Paying tribute, Mr Bird described him as "the finest captain England ever had".
He said: "It's a very, very sad day. I've lost a great friend.
"He was a great cricketer and if I had any problems in cricket I used to give Ray a ring and he used to have a long chat with me.
"Obviously I umpired many matches when he was captain of England and he was the finest captain England ever had. He was an outstanding man and an outstanding captain."
Born in Pudsey - between Leeds and Bradford - on 8 June 1932, Illingworth began playing at his local club in Farsley, where he lived for nearly all of his life.
He started his first-class career in 1951, two months after his 19th birthday, and continued playing until he retired in 1983, aged 51.
Illingworth played for Yorkshire during one of their most successful periods and was an influential player in their run of seven County Championship titles in nine years, including three successive triumphs starting in 1966.
He also helped Leicestershire win their first County Championship title in 1975 and played in 61 Tests for England.
In 787 first class games, Illingworth scored 24,134 runs at an average of 28.06 and took 2,072 wickets at 20.27.
Illingworth's son-in-law Ashley Metcalfe, a former opening batsman with Yorkshire, said: "The turn-out makes you realise how special he was, he touched a lot of people's hearts.
"Only eight players have played more games for Yorkshire yet he was very modest. He didn't really speak about it but, if you asked him, he was happy to reminisce.
"His legacy is huge. He was a phenomenal cricketer but, more than that, he was a phenomenal person."
Illingworth moved into television commentary before taking over as England's chairman of selectors in 1994 and combined that with the job of national team coach from 1995-96.
He revealed he was undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer in November last year.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.