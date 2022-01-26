Proposed Halifax pool too shallow for swimming club
Plans to build a multi-million pound leisure centre in West Yorkshire have been given the go-ahead despite concerns about the depth of the pool.
Calderdale Council's planning committee approved plans to demolish Halifax's existing North Bridge Leisure Centre and create a new one at the same site.
Plans for the new centre include a six-lane pool, fitness studio and cafe.
But Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club said the proposed new pool would not be suitable as it would be too shallow.
The club said it needed a pool at least 10ft (3m) in depth, but the new pool would be shallower than that.
Kirsty McGregor, from the club, submitted a document giving nine instances where she believed guidelines had been breached.
She said as the new pool's depth was below the recommended levels for the sport, it put the club's future under threat.
However, the council's planning lead, Richard Seaman, said it was the committee's role to determine whether or not the proposals met both the council's and national planning policies, which he said it did.
Other concerns were raised about the proposed choice of heating system and access to the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The former pool, which had been open for more than 50 years, closed last year.
The plans for the new facility are due to go before full council at a later date.
