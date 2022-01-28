Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks
- Published
A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place.
The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015.
Police released footage after the attack, but he was not caught until he assaulted another woman last year.
Osayande pleaded guilty to rape at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.
The 40-year-old, of Sissons Road, Leeds, also admitted one count of sexual assault in relation to an attack on another woman in the city last September.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 23 February.
At the time the CCTV was released, West Yorkshire Police said it "made for disturbing viewing".
Osayande was seen approaching the woman and then walking alongside her on Briggate at 05:00 BST, before they reached Dortmund Square and he picked her up in his arms.
He then carried her to the scene of the attack a short distance away on Mark Lane, police said.
Prior to the attack he had been seen "loitering in a car park at the rear of the Malmaison hotel in Swinegate", with police believing he was looking for a victim.
