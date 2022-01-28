Man jailed after ransacking mother’s home in Bradford to pay drug debt
- Published
A drug addict who ransacked his mother's home in Bradford to pay his debts has been jailed for three years.
Bradford Crown Court heard Antonio Dimeo broke into the house in November last year and stole "an eye-watering amount" of her possessions.
The court heard his haul included televisions, electronic equipment and £1400 in cash.
Dimeo, who the court heard was already a committed thief, had "stooped to an all-time low", the judge said.
The court heard the defendant stole a large number of high-value items after "smashing" his way into the three-bedroom property on 29 November.
During the burglary he also stole power tools from the garage, the court was told.
Dimeo, who appeared via video-link from prison, admitted burglary and said he needed to raise money "otherwise he was dead".
The court heard the 37-year-old had been using heroin since he was a teenager and had run up a debt to his dealer.
He has now cleared his debt and was building bridges with his family, it heard.
'Flesh and blood'
Rebecca Young, for Dimeo, said her client had conceded that his crime was "as low as it gets".
She told the court he took full responsibility for his actions and was "deeply ashamed".
Passing sentence, Recorder Sam Green QC said: "Mr Dimeo, violating your own mother's home and helping yourself to an eye-watering amount of her possessions is as low as it gets."
He had deliberately targeted his own "flesh and blood" and helped himself to "a vast array of her worldly goods", the judge told him.
However, it was accepted he had shown "genuine remorse" for what happened.
