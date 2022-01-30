BBC News

Emmaus Bradford: Charity turns care home into homeless shelter

The renovation will eventually see 26 rooms for people once living on the streets or sofa-surfing

A homelessness charity has started work turning a former residential care home into accommodation for rough sleepers.

Emmaus took ownership of the Bradford site with plans to create long-term housing for up to 26 people.

Workers will staff the accommodation to teach skills that can help residents move on independently when ready.

Fran Graham from the charity said "it will provide a community for as long as people need it".

People are being asked to volunteer their time to help transform the building

The Pollard Lane property will "offer a lifeline to people sleeping rough or sofa surfing", the charity said.

Residents could also choose to pick up work experience in the charity's shops, it added.

The renovation is being worked on by volunteers at the site - set to be the 30th Emmaus community in the UK, according to the charity.

Ms Graham appealed for more people to donate time and skills to help refurbish the property.

Volunteers have been working on turning the former care home back into suitable living space

It is hoped eight people can benefit from the rooms this year, with a further 18 rooms being finished in 2023.

Ms Graham said: "The community is not a temporary bed for the night, it will... give companions the time and space to thrive after living hand to mouth."

The community will be staffed to help people learn vital skills after time being homeless

