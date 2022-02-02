Father urges men to talk about fertility issues after 10-year struggle
A father who spent a decade overcoming fertility problems to get his dream family has urged other men not to "suffer in silence".
Ciaran Hannington, 35, and his wife Jennifer underwent seven rounds of IVF and lost two babies in their struggle.
Mr Hannington, from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, said he didn't share his problems around fertility and his mental health suffered.
He added: "Men need to know it's OK to talk about it."
The pair, who now have two children, spent 10 years trying to get the family they dreamed of.
Initially, they were aware that Mrs Hannington's diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome could make it harder to have a baby.
But, following routine tests, Mr Hannington was shocked to find he also had fertility problems.
"I wasn't expecting any issues. It was the first I'd heard of it. I was in a bit of a shock for a while," he said.
In 2012, when the couple began treatment, support groups for men were not as well established and Mr Hannington said his mental health deteriorated.
"Although friends and family tried to help, it was hard for them to understand what we were going through.
"During our first four IVF cycles I was reluctant to discuss my issues with anyone, despite wanting to so much.
"I didn't feel there was a safe place to do so, and I was worried about what others might think and say."
'It's OK to talk'
Mr Hannington underwent counselling and also connected with other men going through similar experiences via a support group from the Fertility Network UK charity.
He is now planning a hike to Mount Everest's base camp to raise money for the charity to help other men.
He added: "Male infertility is on the increase, men need to know it's OK to talk about it and they don't have to suffer in silence."
