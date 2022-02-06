Man arrested after girl sexually assaulted in Bradford park
A man has been arrested after a girl was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted in a park in West Yorkshire.
The victim, who police said was aged under 16, was approached by a man in Pit Hill Park, Holme Wood, Bradford, on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said the girl was attacked and subjected to a serious sexual assault.
The man, who was arrested on Saturday, remains in custody for questioning, the force added.
