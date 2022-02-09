Leeds house closed down after drug users formed queues outside
- Published
A drug dealers' house has been closed down after a court heard it attracted so many customers "McDonald's and Starbucks would be jealous".
Council officers were sent to monitor the property in Malvern Rise, Beeston, south Leeds, after reports of anti-social behaviour and crime.
Magistrates were told how 62 people were seen visiting the house in a period of just 37 minutes.
At certain points there was even a queue outside the property.
"When that high volume of people are coming in and out of a property, it is clear drugs are being sold," said Chris Machin, a solicitor representing Leeds City Council.
"McDonald's and Starbucks would be jealous of having that many customers."
Mr Machin said the house had become "a hub for antisocial behaviour", where people sold and consumed drugs and sex workers lived.
Leeds City Council applied for a closure order on the house, and on Tuesday magistrates in Bradford approved shutting the property for three months.
West Yorkshire Police said criminal and anti-social behaviour linked to the property had seriously affected the lives of nearby residents.
"Evidence showed the address had been linked to the supply of drugs, with associated anti-social behaviour including a heavy footfall of drug users, discarded drug paraphernalia, noise and nuisance and intimidation of local residents," the force said.
"We are confident that securing this closure order and shutting down the address will stop the problem and bring some welcome relief to people in the area."
Mr Machin said the closure would give residents respite for at least a few months.
"Maybe the problem will move somewhere else and this whole process will be repeated, but hopefully it will provide some solution," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.