Mother's anger at Bradford baby rapist's jail sentence
- Published
A mother whose baby was raped by a former Royal Navy sailor said she is "outraged" he has not been jailed for life after he pleaded guilty to further child sex offences.
Geoffrey Rooney, from Bradford, was jailed for 14 years in 2015 for attacking the infant.
He was released in 2021 but within months was arrested after being caught trying to arrange to abuse young boys.
On Friday he was jailed for eight years after admitting the offences.
Bradford Crown Court heard Rooney, 46, was caught in October 2021 by undercover police posing as the fathers of young children.
Prosecutor Huw Edwards said Rooney engaged in "disgusting" conversations and discussed meeting up with one of the officers to abuse his son.
The court heard he also sent the officers graphic images and videos of child abuse.
The mother, who cannot be named due to the nature of the offences, described Rooney as a "monster".
"How can a baby rapist ever have been allowed out?" she said.
"He's so dangerous and predatory and obviously has a compulsion for children.
"He should have been given life. I'm outraged."
Passing sentence Judge David Hatton said: "It is clear to me that you believed that child sexual offences would be committed and it is clear to me that you hoped that child sexual offences would be committed."
He said Rooney posed a "significant risk of harm to the public" and imposed an extended licence period of six years to be served on his release from prison.
Rooney, formerly of Plymouth, Devon, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to facilitating or arranging to meet a child for sexual activity, distributing indecent images of children and breaching the terms of his sexual offences prevention order.
Andrea Parnham, mitigating, said Rooney had found it difficult to cope after his release and added: "He does not want to be the man he has become."
Speaking after the hearing the mother said Rooney's "horrific" abuse had devastated her family.
She added: "He's going to be out again at some point and knowing that absolutely terrifies me."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.