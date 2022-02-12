Hundreds raise money for Holmfirth girl's cancer treatment
Hundreds of people have taken part in a sponsored walk to help raise money for a six-year-old girl with neuroblastoma.
Family and friends of Eden, from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, are trying to raise more than £300,000 to pay for medical treatment in the United States.
If Eden goes into remission after surgery and chemotherapy, her family hope she can have the treatment to help stop the cancer from coming back.
The 22-mile (35km) walk started at Beaumont Park in Huddersfield.
A group of about 400 people set off at about 10:15 GMT on the walk, which finished at Scholes Cricket Club.
Called the "Gardens of Eden" tour, the walk raised more than £108,000 earlier this week, meaning Eden's family are well on their way to paying for the treatment.
Eden was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year and has undergone chemotherapy at Leeds General Infirmary.
If she goes into remission it is hoped she will be able to have a vaccine, which causes the patient's body to make antibodies to attack the cancer cells, increasing chances of avoiding a relapse.
Eden's father Lee said of those children who are fortunate enough to get the all-clear, 60% relapse.
"The survival rates do drop quite a lot, but there are some good survival rates from the vaccine, so it's something we've got to do," he added.
Charity Solving Kids' Cancer said neuroblastoma returned in almost 50% of children and if this happens, fewer than one in 10 will survive.
