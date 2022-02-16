Crosslee tumble dryer factory site development approved
Outline plans for a £60m housing, supermarket and retail development on a former factory site have been approved.
The scheme, occupying 27 acres which housed the Crosslee tumble dryer factory in Hipperholme, includes 106 homes, and a retirement village.
Residents had raised objections about the impact on roads, air quality and wildlife.
Developers said substantial focus had been put on green development and the site met a need for housing.
Ann Horsfall, speaking for objectors, feared the impact of the development, on Brighouse Road, would increase traffic in the area by 50%.
She said it would have a "devastating" impact on wildlife habitat and that medical and dental services would not cope with so many new homes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mark Eagland, for developers Crosslee Properties Ltd, said it was a sustainable location, close to shops and facilities in Hipperholme with bus services to Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford.
There was a "green corridor" through the centre of the development for pedestrians and cyclists, almost 300 new trees would be planted and landscaping work carried out, he added.
Planning officers told a council committee that external consultants had found the development would have a "negligible" effect on air quality but would create employment.
Crosslee Properties Ltd has said it would name the development Crosslee Park to reflect the site's manufacturing heritage.
