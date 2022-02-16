Football fans heading to Leeds United hit by rail staff walkout
- Published
Football fans and other passengers will be hit by reduced rail services due to a planned staff walkout on Sunday.
Leeds United host Manchester United at 14:00 GMT, with lines between the two cities among the affected routes.
The pay row involves Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members at TransPennine Express (TPE), with fans travelling by rail advised to allow plenty of time to get to Elland Road.
Further 24-hour strikes will be held on 27 February and 6 March.
TPE said anyone planning to travel during the strikes should check carefully as services may be subject to changes at short notice.
Other routes with a limited service include York to Scarborough, Hull to Manchester, Edinburgh to Newcastle and Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield.
Kathryn O'Brien, customer experience director for TPE, said: "Anyone planning on using the train this Sunday is urged to only do so if they absolutely have to.
"The trains we are running are likely to be far busier than normal."
Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "TPE conductors who kept the trains running throughout the pandemic have been left with no choice but to take strike action after being given a flat no to their reasonable request to close the pay gap between themselves and other TransPennine workers by bosses who have mostly been at home throughout the Covid crisis.
"Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.