Leeds safeguarding expert concerned over abuse cases
- Published
There are concerns about how serious cases of child abuse and neglect are investigated in Leeds, according to a child protection expert.
Jasvinder Sanghera CBE, who chairs the Independent Leeds Safeguarding Board, said she had decided to speak out as a last resort.
She highlighted two recent cases which the council had not referred to a national panel for review.
The council said it was reviewing how its referrals were made.
Ms Sanghera said police and health professionals had found the children involved in the two cases had been seriously harmed, yet the council did not refer them to the National Safeguarding Panel.
A council is legally required to notify the panel in cases where suspected abuse or neglect has led to serious harm or death.
This is designed to allow them the opportunity to improve their child protection services.
Speaking at a meeting of Leeds City Council's Children and Families Scrutiny Board, Ms Sanghera said she had first raised concerns in August 2021.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said police and health professionals would sometimes disagree with the council on if a case should be referred and the city referred fewer cases than other councils.
"That made me look at the systems more closely and, without going into case specifics right here, one case did concern me seriously," she said.
She chose to speak out, she said because of the frustration felt by the police and health experts with the council's decisions.
"I wouldn't normally do that, but I have to sleep with myself at night - I am here to make a difference and safeguard children."
Fiona Venner, cabinet member for children, said: "We are not ignoring the views of health or police, but we have disagreed with them on a couple of occasions and it is the local authority's decision [to refer a case to the national panel.]"
A review into how the council notifies the national panel of serious incidents is due to conclude in March and the deputy director of children Julie Longworth said changes in their procedure had already been made.
