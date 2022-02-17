Santokh Singh murder: Killer's sentence not unduly lenient - Attorney General
The jail term of a man who killed his father with a cricket bat will not be reconsidered by the Court of Appeal.
The Attorney General had been asked to review the sentence of Phillip Badwal, who attacked his father Santokh Singh, 59, at their home in Bradford in 2020.
Badwal, 25, who initially denied murder but then changed his plea at Bradford Crown Court, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years on 6 January.
His case was examined under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
If his sentence had been referred by the Attorney General, it would then have been up to the Court of Appeal to rule on whether the minimum jail term to be served by Badwal was too short.
However, the Attorney General's office said while the "Solicitor General was shocked by this case", a referral could only be made to the Court of Appeal "if a sentence is not just lenient, but unduly so".
The sentencing judge would need to have "made a gross error, or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances", a spokesperson said.
"The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case," the Attorney General's Office said.
During his trial, the court heard how Badwal had inflicted "unspeakable violence" after an argument with his father on 30 November 2020.
Judge Jonathan Rose described the murder as "a savage, brutal and prolonged attack on a defenceless and vulnerable man".
Mr Singh, who had worked as a publican and an engineer, suffered extensive skull fractures, fractures to his face and nose and a broken leg during the 20-minute attack at the family home.
At the time of the attack, Badwal was on bail for his involvement in multiple street robberies.
