Storm Eunice: Cladding ripped off Leeds' tower block
- Published
Gusts in excess of 80mph have been recorded in Yorkshire, damaging buildings and disrupting travel networks as Storm Eunice lashes the UK.
In Leeds a section of cladding was ripped from a residential tower block close to the West Yorkshire Playhouse.
The M1 was also closed between northbound between J39 for Wakefield and J40 after two separate overturned lorries.
Meanwhile, flights into Leeds Bradford Airport have also been disrupted.
National Highways say the M62 between J22 and J23 was reopened to high sided vehicles about 19:30 GMT and the M1 Tinsley Viaduct in South Yorkshire was also closed for a time.
The A628 (Woodhead Pass) remains closed due to the strong winds.
Elsewhere in the region the Humber Bridge has been completely closed for only the fourth time in its 40-year history due to high winds.
A Met Office amber warning - meaning there is a potential danger to life - remains in place across the Midlands, southern England, parts of northern England and all of Wales.
A gust of 122mph - measured at an exposed point on the Isle of Wight - set a provisional record for England.
