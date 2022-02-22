Storm Franklin: Riddlesden river landslide homes unsafe
People forced to leave a row of houses affected by a landslide during Storm Franklin have been told their properties are not safe to return to.
The rear garden of one of the houses in Riddlesden, near Keighley, was swept into the River Aire on Sunday morning.
Bradford Council said its engineers believed the houses to be unsafe.
"Therefore, we have informed the residents not to enter their properties and to do so would be at their own risk," a council spokesperson said.
Six houses on Westlea Avenue were evacuated after Sunday's incident.
A neighbour said firefighters had to break down a front door to help one man to safety after the landslide left his rear door open over the river.
The council said it "understands the significant impact the floods and landslide have had on the people who had to leave their homes at very short notice".
The spokesperson added that the land and houses were not owned by Bradford Council and they had advised people to get in touch with their insurers.
"We are doing everything we can to support them while they deal with their individual circumstances and insurance companies.
"We are in regular contact with the residents and we have made it clear we will continue to support them through this extremely difficult time and beyond."
People affected were offered hot water and food at Riddlesden United Reformed Church, in Bar Lane.
The river peaked at about 2.5m (8ft 2in) at about 09:00 GMT on Monday morning, above the usual level of 1.8m (5ft 11in), according to the government's flood warning website.
