Fatal Bradford crash driver Christopher Windle has sentence increased
- Published
A disqualified driver who fled the scene of a car crash in Bradford in which his passenger was killed has had his sentence increased.
Stephen Tordoff, 18, was killed and three others injured when Christopher Windle's car collided with another vehicle in September 2019.
He was jailed for four years and nine months at Bradford Crown Court in 2021.
But the Court of Appeal found this to be unduly lenient and has extended his jail term to six years and two months.
The 21-year-old's original sentence was increased after the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Following the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Chalk said: "Windle's irresponsible actions ended a young life and endangered others.
"The level of selfishness shown by his actions before, during and after the crash was astounding.
"I believed his sentence to be unduly lenient and I am glad the Court of Appeal agreed."
Windle, from Bradford, turned himself in to the police a few days after fleeing the scene on Wakefield Road.
In a subsequent court hearing, he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
He also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and disqualified from driving and two other charges of dangerous driving.
He was also banned from driving for seven years.
