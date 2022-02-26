Former Skegness town hall on the market for £600k
- Published
A former town hall has been put up for sale for £600,000.
Skegness Town Hall was built as a convalescent home in the 1920s and transferred to the council in the 1960s.
East Lindsey District Council said the town hall was surplus to requirements as it moved to new offices in Horncastle.
The building, which is Grade II-listed, includes a main office building and a separate house.
Councillor Richard Fry said the building was structurally sound but needed work.
"Internally it does need quite a lot of updating and there are parts of the building that haven't been used for some time which certainly need attention," he said.
He said he hoped the building would remain a landmark in the town.
"There are use it can be put to, which certainly could maintain it a feature within the Skegness community."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.