Ukraine: Wakefield to sever tries with Russian twin city
Wakefield will end its twinning agreement with the Russian city of Belgorod over the invasion of Ukraine.
Council leader Denise Jeffery said she would recommend bringing a formal end to the relationship as a result of the "unprovoked aggression" by Moscow.
The two cities were twinned in 1991 though the association has been "dormant" for many years, she said.
Belgorod is 50 miles (80km) from the besieged city of Kharkiv and has been used as a base for Russian troops.
More than half a million people have fled their homes in Ukraine to escape the war, the UN said, as heavy fighting continues across the country.
Ms Jeffery said: "Our town twinning agreement with Belgorod is dormant and we haven't had any links with them for many years.
"However, in light of the current events in Ukraine, I will be recommending a formal end to the council's twinning agreement."
The decision follows an appeal from the Bradford Ukrainian Club for the city to consider its position.
Ewhen Chymera, director of the club, said: "This is not appropriate for Wakefield to be twinned with a Russian city that is active on the front."
Ms Jeffery said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by these terrible events."
Wakefield's twinning partnerships with two Chinese cities was axed in 2020 over human rights concerns.
Councils in Plymouth, twinned with Novorossiysk in southern Russia, and Exeter, twinned with Yaroslavl near Moscow, have said they no plans to sever ties, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
