West Yorkshire Police officer on trial charged with rape
A police officer raped a woman after meeting her on a night out in Bradford, a court has heard.
Sgt Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of attacking the woman at a mutual friend's house in the city in 2016.
Bradford Crown Court heard the woman had a child as a result of the alleged rape, with DNA tests later showing Sgt Lister was the father.
Sgt Lister 36, denies one count of rape and one of assault by penetration.
Prosecutor Richard Woolfall told the jury the defendant and the woman, who cannot be named due to the nature of the offences, had gone to a friend's house after having "quite a lot to drink".
He said they had both fallen asleep on separate sofas in the living room of the property.
However, he told jurors the woman was later woken up by the defendant grabbing her legs and pulling her to the floor.
He said Sgt Lister "took advantage" of her when she was "not in any fit state" as a result of drinking a "large amount of alcohol".
He said the woman "didn't consent" and had "no recollection" of having sex with the defendant.
The court heard that when asked by the woman in a text message the next day the defendant denied having intercourse, but said they had engaged in some sexual activity.
Mr Woolfall said when questioned by police Sgt Lister said he had lied about having sex in the text message as he hoped to get back with his ex-partner. He denied that the woman was unconscious or asleep and said that she consented to having sex.
The court was told the woman approached the police in 2020 after having a "breakdown" at work and confiding in a colleague about the alleged assault.
The trial continues.
