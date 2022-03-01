Leeds PC Alan Dudzinski admits indecent images charge
A police officer has appeared in court to admit possessing indecent images of children.
PC Alan Dudzinski, of West Yorkshire Police's Leeds District, was suspended from duty after being arrested in May.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.
The 20-year-old was given unconditional bail and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 22 March.
