Halifax power cuts lead to cannabis factory find
- Published
A cannabis farm was discovered at a former insurance office after neighbours reported power cuts.
More than 600 plants with a street value of £800,000 were spread across five floors of the derelict building in Halifax on Friday, police said.
Officers said they were called to Portland Place by Northern PowerGrid after neighbouring properties experienced power outages.
The "sophisticated" set up had been dismantled, said West Yorkshire Police.
Sgt Joshua Allgood said: "We will continue our relentless disruption tactics and keep working hard to take drugs off the streets of Halifax.
"Our enquiries remain ongoing to bring those responsible for this production to justice."
He appealed for anyone with information about the farm or supply of the drugs to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.