Wakefield Whirlwinds wheelchair basketball club devastated by kit theft
- Published
Members of a wheelchair basketball team say they are devastated after thieves stole a dozen sports wheelchairs used to teach newcomers to the sport.
A trailer containing the equipment was stolen from outside Wakefield Whirlwinds' training base at Featherstone Sports Centre last week.
Emily McHaffie, whose daughter plays for the team, said she feared thieves may melt the frames down for scrap.
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
Mrs McHaffie, who helps out at the club, said the chairs were used to run school disability sports sessions.
Appealing to scrap metal dealers to keep an eye out she said: "The thieves won't know what they've got, they won't be any use to them but we are worried they might try to melt them down.
"It's an absolute disgrace to steal something full of disabled children's sports equipment and a brand new trailer we bought with a grant we got during lockdown."
Mrs McHaffie said the theft was a considerable loss, with the value of the chairs running into "thousands of pounds".
"Everyone is missing out, the chairs were a chance for both disabled and able-bodied children to take part in sport," she said
"It's a devastating loss for the club."
Her daughter, Alice, 17, plays for Wakefield Whirlwinds after she became "hooked" on the sport during a school session.
She said Alice, who was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome aged 10, has really taken to the sport and has recently been selected to play in a new professional league.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed it received a report of theft of a trailer from Featherstone Sports Centre on 23 February and investigations are ongoing.
