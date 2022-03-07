Tenants ordered to leave Leeds homes after long fight
- Published
Residents slapped with eviction orders after fighting for five years to stay on a housing estate say they have nowhere else to go.
The 70-home suburb at Oulton, Rothwell, near Leeds, is an ex-mining community of pre-fabricated 1950s houses.
A handful of tenants, ordered to leave by 1 December last year, have stayed and say they are unable to relocate.
Estate owner and property developer Pemberstone said redevelopment was the only "realistic option".
John and Cindy Readman received one of 15 eviction notices served last year, and are among those who have chosen to remain on the Sugar Hill Estate.
Mr Readman, 61, said: "We couldn't find anywhere else to go, it is extremely difficult, properties are scarce."
"We've been here 16 years and I don't want to go. We are being forced into it," Mrs Readman, 57, said.
Pemberstones bought the estate in 2001 and announced plans to redevelop it, demolishing existing properties in 2017.
It said surveys had revealed structural deterioration and it planned to replace the properties on Sugar Hill Lane and Wordsworth Drive with modern, energy efficient homes.
Leeds City Council rejected the company's planning application in 2019, but a government inspector later overturned the ruling.
The Readmans believe there has been a "managed decline" in the estate's maintenance, something Pemberstone has denied.
"We have said from the start that redevelopment is the only realistic option," the company said in a statement.
Mr and Mrs Readman have been served with a possession order requiring them to leave the property by 6 April, reluctantly the couple have managed to find a new home to rent.
They said it would be a "tremendous wrench" to leave a community they both describe as "close-knit".
Linda Elsworth, 72, moved to Wordsworth Drive seven years ago. She welcomed news of the development at first.
"We thought they were going to rebuild things for us, which would be lovely, but it turned out not to be the case," she said.
"I made a home for myself here and now it has all been taken away.
"We are a community here, we are like an extended family, we move away from each other and it is just like breaking up a family."
Mrs Elsworth also received her eviction notice in 2021.
The homes were built for the National Coal Board (NCB) in the 1950s to provide housing for miners at the nearby Rothwell Colliery, which closed in the 1980s.
About 10 tenants on the estate have protected rights, dating from the NCB's ownership, and will be provided with new homes on the redeveloped estate.
Pemberstone said it was working to ensure they could stay in their homes until their new property was built.
Many of those being forced to look for new homes, have struggled as demand for rental properties is high.
Mrs Readman said many residents had faced discrimination, due to assumptions about their circumstances, in finding new homes.
Leeds City Council said while the number of applications to the social housing register had remained stable, the availability of council homes continued to reduce by about 600 each year.
A spokesperson said residents of the estate who had applied to the register had been given a high priority, which should help them secure social housing.
"The council haven't got a lot of property and although they are giving us priority they can't give us priority on property they haven't got," Mrs Elsworth said.
She is still searching for a new home.
Pemberstone said it had offered the tenants financial support of about £3,000 to assist with relocation costs.
"Many tenants have already taken advantage of this offer and at the end of January over half the properties on the estate are vacant," it said in a statement.
Appeals to the council to buy and refurbish the estate have not been successful, though Mrs Readman said there was a glimmer of hope.
Leeds City Council is negotiating for an increased provision of about 40 affordable homes on the development, this might, in time, allow some residents to return if a local lettings policy was agreed with the provider of social housing on the estate.
We are England: Fighting for our homes can be seen on BBC One on 7 March at 20:30 and afterwards on the iPlayer.
