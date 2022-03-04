Good Samaritan sought after attack on Huddersfield schoolboy
A Good Samaritan who intervened when a 15-year-old boy was attacked by a group of youths is being sought by police.
The victim was left with facial injuries following the incident in Huddersfield on Wednesday, said West Yorkshire Police.
They want to speak to the woman and another witness to the town centre incident.
Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, officers said.
The assault, which went on for more than 10 minutes, began at about 16:40 GMT outside Leeds Building Society on Market Street.
It then continued outside McDonald's on John William Street.
Police said they want to speak to a female who was "seen to intervene and another female was also seen to be watching the incident."
