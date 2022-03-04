Huddersfield grooming: Sentence increased for rape attempt
- Published
A member of a grooming gang who is serving a sentence for child sex offences has been jailed for two more years after admitting attempted rape.
Nasarat Hussain is serving a 17-year jail term after being convicted of belonging to a gang that raped and abused girls in Huddersfield.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to a further charge of attempted rape of a teenage girl in the town in 2004.
His sentence was extended at Leeds Crown Court on 2 March.
Hussain, from Huddersfield, was first convicted of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in 2018 as part of Operation Tendersea - an investigation into the sexual abuse of teenage girls in the Huddersfield area between 2004-2011.
Det Ch Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees District Police, said: "This sentence will be served on top of the lengthy jail term he has been imprisoned for since 2018 and it will be a number of years before he is even considered for release."
He said Hussain and the 19 other convicted men "were responsible for the truly dreadful exploitation of vulnerable young females".
He added: "We hope the significant sentences handed down by the courts serve as a stark warning of the punishments waiting for those who commit such dreadful crimes and continue to bring comfort to victims.
"Their courage in coming forward to seek justice is allowing the police and CPS to identify and take action against these warped and dangerous men, and we continue to urge victims who may not have come forwards to do so."
