West Yorkshire Police officer jailed for raping woman
- Published
A police officer has been jailed for 10 years for raping a woman he met on a night out in Bradford.
Sgt Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, attacked the woman at a mutual friend's house in the city in 2016.
Bradford Crown Court heard the woman had a child as a result of the rape, with DNA tests later showing Lister was the father.
Lister, 36, from Bradford, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a re-trial.
Prosecutor Richard Woolfall told the jury that Lister, who was off duty at the time, and the woman had both fallen asleep on separate sofas after drinking "a large amount of alcohol".
He said the woman was later woken up by the defendant grabbing her legs and pulling her to the floor, where he raped and sexually assaulted her.
He said the victim, who cannot be named due to the nature of the offences, "didn't consent" and had "no recollection" of having sex with the defendant.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.