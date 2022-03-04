Wakefield Special PC admits possessing 3,710 indecent images
- Published
A special police constable and trainee solicitor is facing jail after he admitted having thousands of indecent images of children.
Jack Mallinson, 25, from Wakefield, pleaded guilty to five counts of making and possessing indecent images of children at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
He also admitted publishing obscene posts after sending messages in which he fantasised about child abuse, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
He is due to be sentenced on 30 March.
An NCA spokesperson said Mallinson, who volunteered with West Yorkshire Police, was arrested in January 2021 after officers linked him to an online profile used to send encrypted messages about child abuse.
When officers searched his mobile phone they discovered 3,710 indecent images of children.
Matthew Brooks, of the NCA, said: "Behind every one of these images and videos is a young victim, who is powerless and exploited."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.