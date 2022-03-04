Three convicted over Tingley caravan park revenge attack
Three family members have been convicted of taking part in a revenge shooting at a caravan park.
Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 52, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua as "reinforcements" for the attack in Tingley, Leeds.
Two men were shot, sustaining life-altering injuries, following a series of violent confrontations on 8 August last year, Leeds Crown Court heard.
McDermott was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.
Richard and Joshua Bathie were each convicted of two counts of wounding with intent.
All three were found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
'Bare-chested and fired up'
The trio's trial heard the string of violence last summer had started with a fight at a christening party held at a Dewsbury golf club.
This led to a second confrontation on the driveway of McDermott's house in Batley Road, Tingley, during which he was hit over the head with a bottle.
McDermott subsequently "sought reinforcements for his own revenge attack" against two men.
He enlisted Richard and Joshua Bathie, who had arrived "bare-chested and fired up", the court heard.
The group travelled in convoy to the caravan park near the M62, where McDermott fired at on the victims "at close range".
West Yorkshire Police said one of the victims suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm.
The other had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated and suffered wounds to his groin, the force said.
Richard and Joshua Bathie, of East Ardsley, Leeds, were both cleared of attempted murder.
A fourth man, Edward Senior, aged 25, of Syke Road, Tingley, had earlier pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.
They are all due to be sentenced in June.
