Programmes capture decades of Leeds United's history
- Published
Hundreds of Leeds United programmes spanning more than 50 years of highs and lows have been given to the city's museum to document the club's history.
The memorabilia, from the 1960s up to the modern day, was donated by the family of a lifelong fan.
One highlight is a programme from the club's Champions League semi-final clash with Valencia in May 2001.
Also included is a matchday programme from the Whites' January 1969 meeting with arch rivals Manchester United.
Amy Thraves-Connor, who has been working at Leeds Museums and Galleries looking at sport in the city, said the collection was like a "time capsule" of the club.
She said there were "some amazing memories" such as the "Don Revie era and the club's Champions League games".
She added: "You can also see the important ways the club has played its part in life in Leeds and how it has changed off the field too."
A more modern day programme features a young Kalvin Phillips on the front cover ahead of the team's match with Norwich in April 2015.
Other notable inclusions are a programme from the December 2011 game with Millwall, the first home match following the death of club legend Gary Speed.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds council executive member for economy, culture and education, said: "Leeds United have been such a massive and integral part of the city's story for more than a century and each new generation of fans have their own experiences and memories of this extraordinary club."
