Two police officers called to Bradford street fight attacked
- Published
Two police officers called to the scene of a street brawl were attacked and injured.
The pair had been attending reports of a large fight in St Leonard's Road, Girlington, Bradford, at about 17:45 GMT on Saturday.
Both received hospital treatment for their injuries.
Four men were arrested, one of whom has been charged. He has been bailed to appear in court later this month, said West Yorkshire Police.
Ch Insp Bash Anwar said West Yorkshire Police condemned "any violence towards its staff".
Extra police patrols are in the area to provide reassurance to local residents, the force added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.