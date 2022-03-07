Armed police tackle Leeds caravan park firearms incident
Armed officers are dealing with "a firearms incident" at a campsite near Leeds Bradford Airport, police say.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident at the St Helena's Caravan Park in Bramhope was ongoing.
Leeds Live reports that ambulances, fire engines and bomb disposal officers have been in attendance since Sunday.
A police spokesman said: "Emergency services at are the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion".
The family-run campsite has a number of residential homes and mobile pitches.
According to flight tracking website Flightradar 24, a National Police Air Service aircraft took off from Doncaster Airport and has been circling the site for a number of hours.
