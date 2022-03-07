Keighley mill fire: Five teenagers bailed over alleged arson attack
Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after an historic mill was gutted by fire have been released on bail.
Dalton Mills in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was engulfed in flames after the blaze broke out on Thursday.
The building had previously been used to film scenes for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.
West Yorkshire Police said the boys, four aged 15 and one aged 16, who are all from the Bradford area, have been bailed pending further inquiries.
No-one was injured in the fire, which took 120 firefighters hours to bring under control.
On Friday, Bradford District Commander, Benjy Bush said structural engineers would asses the building to see if it can be saved.
Built in 1869, it was once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing more than 2,000 workers.
The complex fell into disrepair before being partially restored and taken off English Heritage's at-risk register in 2015.
