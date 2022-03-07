Rotherham's Herringthorpe Covid testing site to close
A coronavirus testing site in Rotherham is to close, it has been announced.
The Department for Health and Social Care said the site in Herringthorpe will shut from Tuesday.
However, Rotherham's Director of Public Health, Ben Anderson said the closure "does not mean Covid is gone" and urged people to continue to get tested if they develop symptoms.
PCR tests will still be available by appointment at sites in Midland Road, Maltby and Dinnington.
Mr Anderson said the closure was down to the success of the vaccination programme but warned "we still have cases of the virus across Rotherham and people are still being hospitalised with the virus".
While no longer legally required to self-isolate people in England who test positive for Covid are still advised to stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five full days.
From 1 April PCR and lateral flow Covid tests will no longer be free for most people.
Mr Anderson added: "As we begin to live safely with COVID, getting tested and isolating remains an important part of protecting our communities against the virus.
"I encourage residents to continue getting PCR tests if they have symptoms of COVID and isolating if they are able to, and to continue to take lateral flow tests if they don't have symptoms."
