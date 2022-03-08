Bradford: Further arrests after police injured in street brawl
Three more men have been arrested after two police officers were injured while trying to break up a street brawl.
West Yorkshire Police said the officers were called to a large fight in St Leonard's Road, Girlington, Bradford, at about 17:45 GMT on Saturday.
The pair received hospital treatment for their injuries.
The men, aged 35, 25 and 29, were detained on suspicion of two offences of assaulting an emergency worker on Monday night and remain in custody.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence in connection with the incident.
Zahoor Hussain, 36, of St Leonards Road is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court on 24 March.
A police spokesperson said another 25-year-old man was dealt with via an out of court disposal.
Two other men previously held in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending ongoing enquiries, they said.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Woodhead warned people not to share footage of the incident on social media and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
