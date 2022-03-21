Bradford Cathedral photographer Kate Abbey launches faith project

Kate Abbey/Bradford Cathedral
Kate Abbey - who took this self-portrait - is Bradford Cathedral's photographer in residence, having worked in advertising photography for 20 years

A cathedral's photographer in residence has appealed for subjects to take part in an upcoming exhibition chronicling Bradford's multiple faith communities.

Kate Abbey wants to capture people from a diverse range of ages, backgrounds and religions for the project.

Former commercial photographer Ms Abbey plans to exhibit the work at Bradford Cathedral this summer.

She said the process creates "an intimacy and trust with the sitter which shows through in the images".

Anyone with a strong faith who is willing to be photographed in their homes is invited to take part. Ms Abbey said she wanted to represent the city's "huge faith" and include as many people as possible - "the more diverse the better".

The free exhibition will be open during the cathedral's normal opening hours and each photograph will be accompanied by a "soundscape" of the subject talking about their faith.

Kate Abbey
Discussing her photo of Mohammed Iftikar praying at home, Ms Abbey said the whole process was "a very collaborative experience with both sitter and photographer deciding how the image will look." She said people were "very happy to talk about their faith and grateful that I'm interested. It struck me how powerful faith is to people and I almost envy people sometimes for how strong their faith is"
Kate Abbey
The project has been through several changes because of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns. "The plan was to document the life of Bradford Cathedral but everything stopped in lockdown so I started photographing empty spaces, chairs dotted wildly and so on," she said
Kate Abbey
When restrictions permitted, Ms Abbey said, she began going for walks and meeting subjects in gardens, such as Mike and Elaine deVilliers, pictured. From April 2021 she started "tentatively" going into people's homes
Kate Abbey
For the past 20 years Kate Abbey has mostly worked on commercial photography. She has worked in the commercial sector for 20 years, shooting adverts for clients such as British Airways and McDonald's. "I normally I design a shoot - hire a flat or car, the model and pose, whatever," she said. She said her latest project was more intimate.
Kate Abbey
Before each portrait, Ms Abbey said she spends up to 90 minutes talking to the subject to "really get to know them" and found people often pray in their bedrooms, such as Christian David Worsley. "I ask where someone prays and they often show me their bedroom - you can open a normal IKEA wardrobe and there's a whole Hindu shrine in there," Ms Abbey said.

