Flockton man jailed for sexually abusing young girl
- Published
A man who sexually abused a young girl more than a decade ago has been jailed for seven years.
Ronald Clayton, 71, pleaded guilty to attacking the girl in Wakefield between 2010 and 2012.
Leeds Crown Court heard the victim came forward in 2017 and Clayton, of Barnsley Road, Flockton, was charged with the offence in August 2020.
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after he admitted a charge of assault by penetration.
He was also told he would spend an extra year on licence following his release.
Det Con Gilly Hodds, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "The victim has shown much strength and courage throughout the investigation and I would like to thank her for coming forward and reporting Clayton's offences to our officers.
"I hope the sentence he has received will give her some closure and allow her to move forwards with her life."
