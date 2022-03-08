Leeds police pursuit crash death officers 'acted in line with policy'
Police officers involved in a car chase that ended with a pedestrian being killed "acted in line with procedure", a police watchdog has found.
Andrew Kitson was hit by a disqualified driver, who was being pursued by police, near Wakefield on 9 June 2020.
Driver Adam Badkin was jailed for six years after admitting dangerous driving offences, three months later.
But a coroner at Mr Kitson's inquest said police pursuits in residential areas needed reassessing.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it found the police driver was "appropriately trained" and their decision to engage in chasing Badkin was "in line with force and national policies".
Mr Kitson died when he was struck by a car driven dangerously at speeds in excess of 80mph in a 30mph zone by Badkin, who was trying to flee police, the IOPC said.
Badkin was chased by officers for two-and-a-half miles (4km) after he failed to stop for a mobile phone offence. He lost control of his Peugeot and mounted the pavement, hitting Mr Kitson, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Leeds Road, in Outwood, at 17:50 BST.
In a prevention of future deaths report, Senior Coroner Kevin McLoughlin said there was "insufficient statistical evidence" to evaluate and review police pursuits.
However, evidence heard in the inquest alluded to real-time dashcam footage in the police car not always being available due to technical issues, which affected decisions made by officers to execute a pursuit.
Following a narrative verdict of unlawful killing at the inquest on 3 March, Mr McLoughlin said in the report: "In order to lessen the burden upon the police driver in having to weigh numerous factors in a continuing, complex judgement, consideration should be given to a refinement of the parameters in which pursuits in residential areas are permitted."
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "This is a tragic event and my sympathies are with Mr Kitson's family and friends and all those affected by this incident.
"Our investigation found that the appropriately trained police driver's decision to engage in a pursuit after the failure to stop, and the continued risk assessment undertaken by officers during the pursuit, were in line with force and national policies."
She said the IOPC inquiry, which came as a result of a mandatory referral by West Yorkshire Police, also "helped to inform the inquest proceedings" and she hoped it provided "some answers to the families' questions about the crash".
Badkin, of Westgate Lane, Lofthouse, near Leeds, was jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while disqualified at Leeds Crown Court.
