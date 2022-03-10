World Kidney Day: Woman donates organ to stranger to save friend
A woman who donated her kidney to a complete stranger so her friend's husband could receive a life-saving transplant from another donor has said the decision was a "no-brainer".
Hayley McCarthy, 38, wanted to give one of her kidneys to Darrel Robinson but she was not a match.
They joined a scheme matching people with others in a similar position so donor kidneys can be "swapped".
Mr Robinson, 59, from Castleford, said he now had a "new lease of life".
Mr Robinson's kidneys had been deteriorating over three decades due to a long-term condition which causes damage to the tiny filters inside the organs.
Two years ago, the youth worker was told his kidney function had dipped to14% and it was time to start considering a transplant or to be put on dialysis.
Mrs McCarthy, a mother of two and learning mentor from Wakefield, said after hearing about Mr Robinson's predicament from his wife, who was a friend of hers, she said she wanted to help.
"For me it was just really black and white. I wanted to be able to help them, knowing there wasn't anyone else."
She said it was "heartbreaking" when tests later showed her kidney was not a match for Mr Robinson.
However, medics at the renal unit at St James's Hospital in Leeds then told her about a kidney-pairing scheme.
Under the scheme, when someone in need of a kidney has a willing donor but they are incompatible, it may be possible for them to be "matched" with another couple in a similar situation and for the donor kidneys to be "exchanged".
Mrs McCarthy said: "The donor team got in touch and said, 'this is your option, you can either take yourself out of it and he's got to go on the big donor list - or you can pair-up'.
"For me, it was a no-brainer."
After a similar couple was found and a "swap" arranged, the pair had their surgeries on 11 February and are now recovering well.
They spoke about the experience on World Kidney Day, as NHS officials revealed almost 4,600 people in the UK were still waiting for a kidney donation.
Mr Robinson said: "In my mind, I feel like Hayley has donated directly to me.
"I feel I've now got a really emotional connection with Hayley which will go on forever as a result of what she's done."
He said he felt like he had a "new lease of life", with his kidney function at around 70% and his blood pressure normal.
He added: "A thank you just doesn't cut it. There aren't enough words to express the thanks I have for Hayley for doing this."
Meanwhile, Mrs McCarthy said it was fantastic to see Mr Robinson feeling the benefits so soon.
"Darrel has still got a kidney out of this because of the shared donor scheme. I just think it's amazing."
