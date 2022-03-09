Leeds shop worker answers mum's crisp plea for autistic son
- Published
A mum has thanked a shop worker for saving dozens of bags of a specific flavour crisp for her autistic son, saying he may otherwise not have eaten.
Heron Foods worker Emma Daniels set aside her store's entire stock of Flamin' Hot Tangy Cheese Doritos after seeing Kate Craven's Facebook appeal.
Mrs Craven said the crisps are her 11-year-old son Oliver's "comfort food" and are often all he will eat.
She said: "For someone to ensure we had lots of boxes was really kind."
Mrs Craven, from Leeds, said she would normally bulk buy but had run low of the tortilla chips.
She said Oliver, who has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, was "very happy" after Ms Daniels stepped in to help.
"I know that might not sound like a big deal but it is really difficult when you have a child with autism who struggles with eating," she said.
"For him it's the world to him, it's his comfort."
She said her son had piled up the crisps in the living room at the family home and was making his "happy noises".
"He's been quite sad over the last few days so this has really cheered him up, and that makes me very happy," she added.
"You're trying to help a child where the world is very difficult, so something like this can make a huge difference to him."
She shared a photo of Oliver with the crisps online to thank Ms Daniels, describing her gesture as "beautiful".
"It's amazing. It's made my week," she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.