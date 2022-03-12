Barnardo's opens superstore at Bradford Forster Square Shopping Park
- Published
Children's charity Barnardo's has opened its second superstore - five times the size of the average charity shop - at a Bradford retail park.
The shop in the city's Forster Square Shopping Park will sell clothes, furniture and refurbished white goods.
It is the second large store the charity has opened so far, the first being in Coventry.
Lea McManus, store development lead, said people were now choosing charity outlets to shop more sustainably.
The site used to be occupied by fashion retailer Outfit, which closed down in January 2021 after owner Arcadia went into administration.
Ms McManus said: "We had the opportunity to use their rails and furniture, so it feels like a mainstream retail shop and it looks different to the shops we have had previously.
"I've worked for Barnardo's for 10 years, and I think before there was a perception that the customer who came here was here because of need, because they didn't have a lot of money.
"Now there is such a big movement on sustainability, so many students use us and people are choosing to shop here."
The store is a 10,000 sq ft retail space which the charity said was equivalent to "five of their shops under one roof".
