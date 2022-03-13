Poor housing: Doctors and schools left 'picking up pieces'
By David Rhodes
BBC News
- Published
Hospitals and schools are "picking up the pieces" of poor housing in northern England, a think tank has warned.
The Northern Powerhouse Partnership said damp and poor insulation led to higher bills, health issues and harmed children's education.
One in six homes in the North - about 1.2 million properties - poses a risk to health, data from the government's English Housing Survey suggest.
The government says it will halve the number of poor quality homes by 2030.
The most recent data available from the English Housing Survey show that in 2019, 18.6% of owner occupied and rented homes in northern England were classed as "non-decent", compared to 28.2% of homes a decade earlier.
Despite the improving overall picture, the figures suggest more than 400,000 homes in the Yorkshire and Humber region alone are classified as being "non-decent".
Battling damp for seven years
Janice Dawson, who is the leaseholder of her flat in Birstall, West Yorkshire, said: "It's so embarrassing and depressing when you can't have people round because of how the house smells and how it looks.
"I've had depression for years and anxiety and I'm sure a lot of it's to do with this.
"Physically we don't sleep because of the damp as it's go into our lungs meaning we're coughing all the time.
"The flat is worthless because of the damp so we can't sell it or rent it so we are stuck and we just feel powerless."
She claims the damp is caused by factors outside her property, with the external walls owned by freeholder Places for People, and says the freeholder is yet to address the problem.
A spokesperson for the company that manages the freehold, Residential Management Group, said: "The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our priority and we are doing all we can to support and keep them updated.
"We have undertaken a survey and are in contact with the customer to implement the recommendations."
Henri Murison, Northern Powerhouse Partnership director, said poor housing had a large impact on wider society.
"Children and young people from the most disadvantaged areas do worst at schools because they're living in accommodation that is quite often damp and cold which affects their learning the next day," he said.
"The poorest families are now being hit with huge energy prices because they often live in poorly-insulated homes, which contributes to a situation where GPs and schools are left picking up the pieces from those families living in sub-standard accommodation".
Speaking in the House of Commons in February, Kemi Badenoch, Minister for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "The levelling-up White Paper outlined a set of ambitious missions to level up the country and support communities.
"That means we will bring about 800,000 homes up to a decent standard across both the private and social rented sectors, and that will support the most vulnerable in society."
