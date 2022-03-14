Leeds teenager admits extreme right-wing social media posts
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to terrorism offences after a member of the public reported his extreme right-wing posts on social media.
The teenager, from Leeds, was arrested in May 2021 and was later charged with disseminating a terrorist publication and possessing terrorist material.
He was sentenced at Leeds Youth Court on Monday to a 12-month referral order for each offence, which will run concurrently.
The boy cannot be named due to his age.
The order means he will be referred to a panel consisting of two trained community volunteers and a member of the youth offending team in a bid to address his offending behaviour.
The teenager was also ordered by the court to pay costs and was given a criminal behaviour order that will last until the day before his 18th birthday.
Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said he was "immensely grateful" the offence had been reported to police.
"We would always encourage members of the public to report material of concern so it can be removed and appropriate action taken," he said.
"We have seen before how online extremism can fuel hate and influence others, and that is true of this case."
