Batley flat explosion caused by cannabis production, court hears
- Published
An explosion at a flat in West Yorkshire which left five men hurt was caused by butane gas which was being used to produce super-strength cannabis being ignited, a court has heard.
The men suffered burns in the blast at Bank flats in Batley in February 2019.
A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard they were producing "butane honey oil", a highly concentrated oil made from cannabis leaves.
All five men, currently on bail, deny conspiracy to produce a Class B drug.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Anthony Dunne said: "Butane honey oil is produced by passing butane gas through glassware that contains cannabis leaves.
"Butane is heavier than air so if it's released in an enclosed space it will sink towards the ground. It's highly flammable and if found in a high enough concentration it's also explosive."
The court was shown footage from a CCTV camera which recorded the blast at about 18:45 GMT on 6 February 2019.
Debris could be observed being strewn across the road and several individuals were seen leaving the Bank flats building on Hick Lane.
The explosion prompted a major emergency service operation, with firefighters arriving five minutes later.
The court heard that Nader Karolia, 38, of Purlwell Hall Road, Batley, Ismail Mayet, 42, of Slaithwaite Close, Dewsbury, Imran Tai, 42, of Dark Lane, Batley, Mohammed Laher, 42, of Knowles Road, Batley, and Sohail Mayat, 39, of Hayburn Gardens, Batley, all suffered burns in the blast.
Mr Dunne told the jury: "All five were present when butane gas released as a consequence, the prosecution say, of the production of butane honey oil ignited and caused an explosion which significantly damaged the building."
He added that 25 gas cannisters were later found in the flat's kitchen.
During police interviews, the majority of the men claimed they had attended the flat to watch football on the television, Mr Dunne told the court.
A mobile phone was found by police inside the property, with phone data showing evidence of internet searches including "making cannabis oil with THC", the court was told.
A neighbour had reported smelling cannabis in the building earlier in the day, followed by the smell of air freshener hours later, Mr Dunne said.
The jury heard that the blast destroyed partition walls in the flat, caused the ceiling to collapse and it also destroyed the rear window of a car parked outside.
A gas supply leak was ruled out as the property was not connected to the mains at the time, the jury heard.
The trial, which is expected to last for about seven days, continues.
