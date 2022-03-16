Wetherby Young Offender Institution lost ground during Covid - report
- Published
A young offender institution in West Yorkshire "lost ground" during the pandemic, with inmates having less to keep them occupied, a report has found.
Inspectors found progress at Wetherby Young Offender Institution was being hindered by its "unwieldly" and "constantly changing management team".
An unannounced inspection in November also found a fall in standards in a unit for the most vulnerable inmates.
However, inspectors noted that levels of violence at the prison had dropped.
The Wetherby site currently has a population of 143 boys and young men aged between 15-18.
Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector of Prisons, said although Wetherby had opened up its regime from Covid restrictions quicker than other similar sites, inmates still spent too long in their cells.
'Calmer atmosphere'
Inmates were unlocked "for only six hours a day on weekdays and fewer than five at weekends", Mr Taylor said.
Referring to the Keppel Unit at Wetherby, which housed some of the most vulnerable children in the institution, the report said it "felt more like another wing of the main prison" rather than provision for those with complex needs.
Mr Taylor said the Keppel Unit needed "some real grip from the leadership, with the aims re-established and suitable staff selected and trained to recover its distinct purpose".
Although Wetherby had declined in some areas, the report highlighted safety in the prison was "reasonably good" and only 3% of inmates there said they felt unsafe - an "impressive reduction" from 27% at the last inspection.
Mr Taylor said: "The calmer atmosphere should provide the opportunity for children to spend more time out of their cells and be involved in a wider range of purposeful activity."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.