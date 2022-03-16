Wakefield: Man killed in A650 Bradford Road crash named
- Published
A man who died in a car crash which also injured his wife and children near Wakefield has been named as Ravi Venkatesh Sivaramakrishnan.
The 38-year-old was driving a Citroen Picasso on 9 March when it was involved in a collision with a BMW and a Volvo, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 37-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl, understood to be his family, were seriously injured.
A fundraising page for the family has raised £94,000, with 2,500 donations.
The crash happened at about 21:15 GMT on the A650 Bradford Road, with two men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision.
Writing on the donations page, fundraiser Jerome Vincent, who helped to set up the online appeal, said: "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Ravi Venkatesh on 9th March 2022 due to injuries sustained from a catastrophic car accident.
"Ravi's wife and his two daughters (4 years old and ten years old) were also involved in this crash and are severely injured. They are admitted at LGI Leeds undergoing treatment."
A police spokesperson previously said the blue BMW M5 and gold Volvo S60 were travelling towards Snow Hill when they collided with each other before the BMW then crashed into the Citroen.
Mr Vincent continued: "Ravi was an incredibly talented person, a great father, friend, and colleague.
"As you can imagine, his loved ones are completely devastated by their loss which has come as a total shock to them."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.