Woman sexually assaulted in Leeds attack
A woman suffered a serious sexual assault during an attack on the outskirts of Leeds city centre, police have said.
The victim, in her 40s, was attacked by a man on Henbury Street just before 03:00 GMT.
A cordon remains while officers examine the scene, and extra patrols have been put in place.
"We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious," West Yorkshire Police said.
