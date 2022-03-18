Terror suspect, 15, in court over attack plan
A 15-year-old boy accused of planning an Islamist terror attack has appeared in court.
The teenager, from Leeds, is further accused of researching and purchasing items such as knives and bomb parts for the alleged plot.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link, charged with preparing an act of terrorism.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 March.
He was arrested on 12 March and charged on Thursday.
